Eljif Elmas, on the other hand, is leaving Leipzig for Italy. As the club confirmed, the North Macedonian will be loaned out to Valentino Lazaro's Torino until the end of the season. The Serie A club will pay the 25-year-old's salary and has an option to buy him for 17 million euros. Elmas moved to Leipzig from Napoli for 23 million euros a year ago.