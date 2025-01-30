Vorteilswelt
33rd Oberwart Construction Fair

Construction industry on the upswing: trend reversal within reach

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 16:00

There is great interest in the Oberwart construction trade fair. After years of crisis, the construction industry is looking much more positively to the future.

High costs for materials, raw materials and personnel, construction freezes and stricter lending guidelines - the construction industry has been in a downward spiral for years. "The construction industry, which is so important for the location, is under massive pressure," says Chamber of Commerce Vice President Martin Horvath, "in Burgenland alone, we are talking about 3,600 companies and 40,000 employees." The construction trade fair is therefore an important driver to get the order books full again, says Horvath.

Hoping for good business. The company O.K. Energiehaus is exhibiting at the construction trade fair in Oberwart. (Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber Pressefoto)
Hoping for good business. The company O.K. Energiehaus is exhibiting at the construction trade fair in Oberwart.
(Bild: Weber Franz/Franz Weber Pressefoto)

A turnaround is achievable despite the planned cuts in federal subsidies, was also clearly noticeable among the exhibitors. Inflation is falling and the relaxed credit rules should soon mean that more people will be able to afford to build a house again.

"It is clear that in a time of economic uncertainty, the desire for security and stability is growing. Your own home is one of the safest forms of investment, an investment that lasts and creates value, and that's exactly what we want to show," emphasizes trade fair organizer Markus Tuider.

Mayor Rosner: smart investments are needed
Trade fairs, such as the construction fair in Oberwart, should also provide an impetus for the awarding of contracts in the public sector, says Mayor Georg Rosner. In times when subsidies are falling and municipal spending is rising, smart investments are needed.

250 exhibitors provide information on everything to do with building and living
Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner sees the fact that there were even more inquiries than places for exhibitors at the building fair as a positive signal. Among other things, he referred to the funding opportunities within the framework of housing subsidies. "The use of alternative forms of energy is to be promoted with a loan of up to 100,000 euros," emphasized Dorner. Until Sunday, 250 exhibitors will be presenting everything to do with building, living and renovating in Oberwart.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

