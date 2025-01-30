Construction industry on the upswing: trend reversal within reach

250 exhibitors provide information on everything to do with building and living

Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner sees the fact that there were even more inquiries than places for exhibitors at the building fair as a positive signal. Among other things, he referred to the funding opportunities within the framework of housing subsidies. "The use of alternative forms of energy is to be promoted with a loan of up to 100,000 euros," emphasized Dorner. Until Sunday, 250 exhibitors will be presenting everything to do with building, living and renovating in Oberwart.