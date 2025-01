How to maintain your motivation for sport

"Krone": The New Year's resolution to do more sport has probably faded for many people by now. How can you stay motivated?

Mirjam Wolf: The crucial point is what motivates me to make a New Year's resolution. We live in a world in which we are often confronted with new trends. If the motive is "because everyone is doing it", that won't be enough to keep something going in the long term. Decisive question: What do I want to achieve?