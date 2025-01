“Top police athletes always have a plan B”

When Reinfried Herbst comes to Schladming, he revels in the memories. No wonder, as the former ski star himself won the Nightrace twice in a row. The first time he achieved what many can only dream of was in 2009. "The fans created a fantastic atmosphere. The flags were waving right up to the piste, you only passed people at a short distance. Bengals were lit, the snow glowed red. And thanks to the announcements, I knew that I was in front. I knew I had to keep going," recalls the 46-year-old. In 2010, he managed another amazing run. However, the ride went completely the opposite way: "I left the start house and woke up at the finish as the winner. It was like being in a trance, my legs were working like machines. I can no longer say how I got to this state. It just happened."