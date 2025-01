This is how long you have to wait for a refund

The surgeries are overcrowded, the waiting times - if you are accepted at all - are enormous. If you need medical advice or help in Upper Austria, you need luck and a lot of patience. Many people therefore look for elective doctors or therapists. Although this costs money, part of the costs are reimbursed. But you also need a lot of patience. "I have to have physiotherapy every week so that I can stay fit for work. The waiting time for reimbursement is around 12 weeks for me," says one Krone reader.