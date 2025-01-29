ÖFB chaos! “They keep playing for time”

Bartosch, his interim successor, also recently made a completely surprising U-turn in an interview with "Krone": "Of course there is a palpable sense of uncertainty when the two General Secretaries Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold are in the process of resigning and their contracts expire on 31 May. This is now a matter of urgency. I will submit a motion at the Executive Committee meeting that they remain in office for longer. Because the end of May is very close when we hold the Annual General Meeting with new elections in Bregenz on May 18, as scheduled. The ÖFB must remain fully capable of acting during this transitional phase. A majority decision is required for approval."