Graz in a celebratory mood after injury shock

Top striker only a spectator again

Haudum, who watched the game from the stands, sighed: "It annoys me that I can't play. I have edema in my chest after a stick hit." After all, the top striker has only just returned from a lengthy injury. "Now we look from day to day." Without Haudum & Co., Graz initially struggled against Vorarlberg. But first Vela (20') made it 1:0. After Keefer (22') equalized, Ganahl (27') and again Vela (29') made it clear. The 2:3 (57') by Centazzo no longer mattered. Because Ganahl made it 4:2 (60./EN) and fixed the victory for Graz.