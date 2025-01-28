4:2 against Vorarlberg
Graz in a celebratory mood after injury shock
Good news again for the Graz99ers! After the Murstadt team had recently struggled with the diagnoses of their injured top players Holzer and Haudum, they had something to celebrate again on Tuesday against Vorarlberg: a 4:2 win. A brace each from Vela and Ganahl brought smiles to the faces of the almost 2000 spectators.
The 99ers defenceman Jimmy Oligny's face crashed into the boards after a check by Vorarlberg's Summer (for which he was given a one-mouth penalty). The Graz medical team immediately rushed onto the ice. Fortunately, the all-clear was given promptly and the Canadian was able to continue playing (after a short breather).
Another loss would have been too bitter. After the collarbone fracture of captain Holzer (the search for a replacement is feverish) and the injuries to Zündel and Haudum, the 99ers' hospital is full anyway.
Top striker only a spectator again
Haudum, who watched the game from the stands, sighed: "It annoys me that I can't play. I have edema in my chest after a stick hit." After all, the top striker has only just returned from a lengthy injury. "Now we look from day to day." Without Haudum & Co., Graz initially struggled against Vorarlberg. But first Vela (20') made it 1:0. After Keefer (22') equalized, Ganahl (27') and again Vela (29') made it clear. The 2:3 (57') by Centazzo no longer mattered. Because Ganahl made it 4:2 (60./EN) and fixed the victory for Graz.
ICE Hockey League: Moser Medical Graz99ers - Vorarlberg 4:2 (1:0, 2:1, 1:1). Goal sequence: 1:0 (20.) Vela, 1:1 (22.) Keefer, 2:1 (27.) Ganahl, 3:1 (29.) Vela, 3:2 (57.) Centazzo, 4:2 (60./EN) Ganahl.
