Styrian government wants to fix begging ban

Ban on organized begging

For example, the cell phone ban, which is to apply in Styrian elementary school and lower grades up to third grade from the coming school year, is to be cast in a legal framework. The "harmonization of begging bans in Styria with other federal states", as stated in the program, is also fixed. Our province is the only one in which organized and commercial begging is permitted. Municipalities will also be given the opportunity to set up no-begging zones in certain places (such as train stations or in front of schools).