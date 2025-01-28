Where Upper Austrians are heading this summer

Egypt is also more in demand in summer

König, who is also deputy chairman of the travel agency section of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, sees one destination increasingly gaining ground: Turkey. "The hotels there are simply bigger, so they can also offer better value for money - Turkey does this particularly well in the high season," says Draskovits. König has also noticed a sustained increase in demand for vacations in Turkey. "Last summer, Egypt also played a role in the summer, and this trend is intensifying," says the travel expert.