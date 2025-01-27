Which parties Prammer fished for votes from

Inauguration on February 6

Prammer, who is currently acting deputy mayor, will be sworn in as the new mayor at the municipal council meeting on February 6. The allocation of portfolios for the City Senate will then be decided and will apply from the following day. University professor Thomas Gegenhuber (SPÖ) will then join the City Senate as City Councillor for Economy and Innovation. This means that the City Senate, which has been one member short since Klaus Luger (SPÖ) resigned, is now complete again and has eight members.