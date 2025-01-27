Voter flow analysis
Which parties Prammer fished for votes from
The designated mayor of Linz, Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ), not only fished for votes in the run-off election on Sunday with the Greens, who had officially supported him. This is shown by the Foresight voter flow analysis for ORF.
He was also able to win over a surprising number of voters who had voted for ÖVP candidate Martin Hajart in the first round. Only one in six Hajart voters supported the FPÖ candidate Michael Raml.
With 77.1 percent, Pammer's election victory was clear. According to the voter flow analysis, he managed to mobilize 98 percent of his voters from the first round of voting - at that time he had achieved 40.2 percent with six opposing candidates. Of those who had voted for Eva Schobesberger of the Greens in the first round (13%), 97% voted for Prammer. The Greens had officially supported the SPÖ candidate in the run-off to prevent an FPÖ mayor.
59 percent of Hajart voters voted for Prammer
The question of how the voters of ÖVP candidate Martin Hajart - 18.3 percent in the first round - would behave was exciting in the run-up to the election: As the voter flow analysis shows, 59 percent of them voted for Prammer this time, 25 percent stayed at home and only 16 percent of them supported Raml.
The FPÖ candidate increased his result from the first round of voting only slightly from 20.2 to 22.9 percent. Although Raml had mobilized better than Prammer on 12 January, he was only able to retain 75 percent of his voters in the run-off. This time, 18 percent stayed at home and seven percent of Raml's voters from January 12 - around 900 votes - switched to Prammer.
Linz map red across the board
For the district results, the APA has summarized the results published by the city for the 215 electoral districts into 16 districts. The calculation is based on the statistical districts: Each ward was assigned to the district in which the center of the ward is located. This detailed analysis of the election results shows that Prammer was once again able to achieve a fairly comprehensive victory.
He achieved his strongest results in the central districts of Innenstadt and Urfahr, in the Froschberg district as well as in the more affluent districts north of the Danube - Pöstlingberg, St. Magdalena - and the university district of Auhof with results of over 80 percent. He only remained just below 70 percent in the southern districts of Kleinmünchen-Auwiesen, Neue Heimat and Ebelsberg, where some social hotspots can be found and just over 30 percent voted for Raml.
Inauguration on February 6
Prammer, who is currently acting deputy mayor, will be sworn in as the new mayor at the municipal council meeting on February 6. The allocation of portfolios for the City Senate will then be decided and will apply from the following day. University professor Thomas Gegenhuber (SPÖ) will then join the City Senate as City Councillor for Economy and Innovation. This means that the City Senate, which has been one member short since Klaus Luger (SPÖ) resigned, is now complete again and has eight members.
Industry association sympathetic
Surprisingly benevolent congratulations to the new SPÖ city leader also came from the Federation of Austrian Industries Upper Austria, which hopes for a "continuation of the cooperation that worked excellently under Mayor Klaus Luger". Linz is the "heart of Austrian industry" and has "ideal conditions for shaping the digital and green transformation", the city was told. The IV hopes that the future mayor will "further develop Linz as an attractive university city" and "work more closely with the central Upper Austrian region in all areas".
