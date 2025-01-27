Election without a climax: many winners and losers

"There is a threat of heavy losses" and "No stone will be left unturned for the People's Party in Lower Austria after the election" - these were some of the speculations on the Vienna stage. But people in Lower Austria have never really listened to whispers from Vienna. Then came election day - and the Land ob der Enns remains the "heartland of the People's Party". The Black Party under Johanna Mikl-Leitner was even able to win over more municipalities than in the record year of 2020, although the loss of votes in Wiener Neustadt and some district towns clouded the joy.