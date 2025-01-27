Lower Austrian municipal elections
Election without a climax: many winners and losers
The ÖVP is even ahead in more municipalities than in the last election in 2020. The FPÖ ends its winning streak in Lower Austria and only achieves isolated successes. The SPÖ is in a rollercoaster of emotions, but is clearly defending second place.
"Political times are different," said ÖVP state party leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner, keeping her feet on the ground despite the imperial weather in Klosterneuburg. Five years ago, "her" People's Party achieved a record result in the municipal elections. Back then, the ÖVP was in its heyday and the Freedom Party was at the bottom with 5.81 percent.
Despite the completely different starting position, Mikl-Leitner set the goal yesterday: "We want to come first in as many municipalities as possible." - Her wish was to come true: When the last polling stations closed at 5 p.m., it was already clear: the ÖVP came first in more places than in the record black year of 2020.
Sven Hergovich did not have to cast a vote, as the SPÖ chairman lives in St. Pölten, where there was no election yesterday. In the morning, he therefore supported his comrades around 3rd Provincial Parliament President Eva Prischl in her home town of Wilhelmsburg on the last few meters of the election campaign. Hergovich did not dare to make any predictions, except to say: "I wouldn't mind if Sunday ended with an election party for us."
"Today it's the voters' turn," said FPÖ leader Udo Landbauer, hoping that the Freedom Party's current run of success will continue at municipal level. How many more seats does he expect to win in his home town of Wiener Neustadt? "I can't say that. But if it were just one more, I would be disappointed," says Landbauer.
Helga Krismer, regional leader of the Greens, voted with her son in Baden. "We have prepared perfectly for the election and stand for a constructive course in the municipalities, eco-projects and close monitoring." For her, it's also about home power in Baden, where she is deputy mayor.
Indra Collini, Neos state spokesperson, voted in Brunn am Gebirge in the Mödling district with her daughter Emma: "I am confident that Neos will make gains in many municipalities."
No clear majorities for the Freedom Party
Where the first (half-term) mayor of the FPÖ was sworn in five years ago, the blue reign will not continue. In Bad Großpertholz, district of Gmünd, the Freedom Party fell from 5 to 3 mandates, the ÖVP from 8 to 3. The big winner here is the SPÖ - more than doubling from 6 to 13 mandates!
However, the Blue Party can expect to have a chance in Amaliendorf-Aalfang, also in the district of Gmünd. Although it was not enough for a majority here, the SPÖ lost its absolute majority. As the parliamentary group with the largest majority, the FPÖ could now become mayor with the support of the local People's Party.
A "shift to the right" in Traiskirchen was also not enough for first place. In Andreas Babler's home town, the FPÖ took five seats from the SPÖ - but that was not enough to break the red absolute. In Wiener Neustadt, the Blue Party gained +6.6%, but remained in third place. The ÖVP of former club leader Klaus Schneeberger slipped by almost ten percent, but still remained in the lead by a respectable margin.
"There is a threat of heavy losses" and "No stone will be left unturned for the People's Party in Lower Austria after the election" - these were some of the speculations on the Vienna stage. But people in Lower Austria have never really listened to whispers from Vienna. Then came election day - and the Land ob der Enns remains the "heartland of the People's Party". The Black Party under Johanna Mikl-Leitner was even able to win over more municipalities than in the record year of 2020, although the loss of votes in Wiener Neustadt and some district towns clouded the joy.
However, the fact that the ÖVP is still largely in charge between Enns and Leitha was also felt by the 2nd Provincial Parliament President Gottfried Waldhäusl in Waidhofen an der Thaya: the People's Party won an absolute majority there with 52% (+6.31). The 32.13% (+8.76) did not help the Freedom Party, who wanted to be mayor - they will have to remain in opposition.
Meanwhile, the SPÖ can celebrate nationwide: they were able to hold on to second place by a wide margin. Overall, the Freedom Party has won a massive number of municipal council seats and could soon have a blue mayor. There will still be some coalition negotiations.
But the People's Party seems to have stabilized - even from the Farmers' Association, which supposedly always sharpens its knives, nothing negative could be heard. And from now on, it is said, "political work" will resume.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
