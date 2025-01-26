Vorteilswelt
Again!

0 stars! Sam Dylan drops out of jungle stage

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 20:55

Sam(e), Sam(e), but different: Sam Dylan once again throws in the towel in his second jungle test on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pierre explains to Nina in the night watch why he sued his former employer, and Maurice has a serious toilet problem.

0 Kommentare

The "Murwillumbah Jones" test on the third day in the jungle camp reflected the spirit of Indiana Jones and promised drama, suspense, thrills, horror and panic. "Something to do with confinement again," Sam sobered up.

Panic from cockroaches
Sonja explained: "You will enter this burial chamber, then you will be filled up to the neck with millet. Your head will be inside a glass box. You have to hold out for six minutes. Only then will you get the stars that you have freed. Every 30 seconds, your head is joined by living creatures, but a star also arrives every 30 seconds, which you have to free with your mouth."

The creepy-crawlies caused Sam Dylan to panic. The reality star dropped out of the jungle stage again. (Bild: RTL)
The creepy-crawlies caused Sam Dylan to panic. The reality star dropped out of the jungle stage again.
(Bild: RTL)

Then it all started for the reality star. "This is worse than yesterday," said Sam after the millet was poured into his burial chamber and he could no longer move his body. One by one, a load of mealworms, grasshoppers and cockroaches, each with a star, were placed in the glass box containing his head.

0 stars for Sam Dylan - and no food delivery for the jungle campers (Bild: RTL)
0 stars for Sam Dylan - and no food delivery for the jungle campers
(Bild: RTL)

The 33-year-old grabbed the first three stars with his mouth, but in the end he couldn't take the cockroaches any longer and shouted the sentence that immediately set him free: "I'm a star - get me out of here!" Another evening without food delivery: Sam(e), Sam(e), but different ... 0 out of 12 stars.

Sam, the showmaker?
"If anyone gets kicked out first, it's Sam. If he doesn't get any more stars, he won't stay for long," said Lilly, while Sam was absent and stuck in the jungle stage.

Maurice and Yeliz didn't believe that though: "I don't think Sam will be the first one out. Of course, I don't know if it's tactics, he's a fox too!" said Maurice. Lilly agreed with him: "We don't know, is it show or is it real and how he behaves during the trials! But he is a showman." 

Pierre and "the old man"
During the night watch, Nina and Pierre talked about the actor's ouster from the series "Der Alte" and whether he had secured himself financially beforehand. "Because of the way we were treated - even when I was still in work - I only earned a pension of 1,100 euros," the 62-year-old recalled. "That's also the reason we took legal action. The case was about the fact that we were fighting to be insured retroactively. For 18 years, I worked with a chain contract from episode to episode. No postal worker would put up with that for two years."

Pierre poured his heart out during the night watch with Nina. (Bild: RTL)
Pierre poured his heart out during the night watch with Nina.
(Bild: RTL)

The lawsuit was rejected because "TV productions are allowed to do that because of the artistic freedom that must be preserved. The freedom to change your cast at any time. So they put artistic freedom above human dignity, I think," Pierre sighed.

When Pierre felt that his role was being written smaller and smaller, he contacted the artistic director: "I have it in writing that my role will be continued. But there was already a search for our successors at the time. You don't do that!" So after 18 years, Pierre suddenly found himself on the street: "That was terrible!"

Maurice had an urgent need 
Maurice suddenly had an urgent need. Timur had to come with him very quickly: "Come on, brother! Do we have any toilet paper? Come quickly, I have to go!" The "GZSZ" star accompanied Maurice to the toilet and at the same time asked for emotional support: "Let it all out, brother!"

Maurice was very worried that the toilet paper would run out. (Bild: RTL)
Maurice was very worried that the toilet paper would run out.
(Bild: RTL)

But what made Maurice particularly upset was that the toilet paper was running out. That was the end of the fun for him! "We have to stand up for our values now," he rumbled from the toilet, "I swear to you. Otherwise that's a reason for me to get out. I can't shit in my pants."

With Timur, he stormed into the jungle phone to beg for toilet paper. The two made a fiery speech about how they wanted new rolls immediately. "I'll do anything you want. But I really need toilet paper. It's really not funny."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

