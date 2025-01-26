0 stars! Sam Dylan drops out of jungle stage

Pierre and "the old man"

During the night watch, Nina and Pierre talked about the actor's ouster from the series "Der Alte" and whether he had secured himself financially beforehand. "Because of the way we were treated - even when I was still in work - I only earned a pension of 1,100 euros," the 62-year-old recalled. "That's also the reason we took legal action. The case was about the fact that we were fighting to be insured retroactively. For 18 years, I worked with a chain contract from episode to episode. No postal worker would put up with that for two years."