Fuss over Fernpass plans: “Tunnel sand in the gears”

Gurgiser: "Fernpass burden package"

Fritz Gurgiser is also supporting the opposition to the tolled Fernpass tunnel. "As a civil rights organization, the Transitforum is calling on both the authorities and politicians to make restrictive and consistent use of the existing statutory and legal provisions in order to permanently and sustainably relieve this beautiful living, regional economic and natural area, which is highly sensitive due to its topography, from all the negative impacts of the long overflowing car and truck transit traffic. To this end, we will support our members with all democratic and legal means at our disposal," said Gurgiser on the occasion of one year of the "Fernpass burden package", as he calls it.