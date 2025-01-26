Delay in construction
Fuss over Fernpass plans: “Tunnel sand in the gears”
A year ago, the state of Tyrol presented the expansion plans for the Fernpass in Ehrwald. With the centerpiece of a tolled Fernpass summit tunnel. A more than controversial project, as we know today. Now there could also be a delay.
Resistance formed shortly after the presentation a year ago. The affected local population, for whom the project is to be built, is putting up massive resistance. A referendum in Nassereith was more than clear: 95 percent are against it (and that with a voter turnout of 35 percent, which is very high for referendums). But instead of listening to the population (which equals voters) and pulling the ripcord, the project is still being pursued.
Heavy losses in National Council elections
Stubborn and regardless of (voting) losses. In the National Council elections, the Black Party was heavily punished around the Fernpass: the ÖVP lost almost 27% in Nassereith, while the Blue Party gained 19% and came first with almost 37%. This should give the politicians pause for thought, but the level of suffering is apparently not yet high enough.
Gurgiser: "Fernpass burden package"
Fritz Gurgiser is also supporting the opposition to the tolled Fernpass tunnel. "As a civil rights organization, the Transitforum is calling on both the authorities and politicians to make restrictive and consistent use of the existing statutory and legal provisions in order to permanently and sustainably relieve this beautiful living, regional economic and natural area, which is highly sensitive due to its topography, from all the negative impacts of the long overflowing car and truck transit traffic. To this end, we will support our members with all democratic and legal means at our disposal," said Gurgiser on the occasion of one year of the "Fernpass burden package", as he calls it.
There are clear guidelines in the road traffic regulations, in European law and in the Alpine conventions, which simply have to be implemented.
Fritz Gurgiser, Transitforum
He calls for the law to finally follow the traffic: "There are clear requirements in the Highway Code, in European law and in the Alpine Conventions that simply have to be implemented."
Rumors of delay
The fact that there are already initial delays proves that a little "tunnel sand is getting into the gears" (Gurgiser). As leaked on Friday on the sidelines of the VP's retreat in Kitzbühel, construction is to be postponed by a year and go into operation in 2029. In between - 2027 at the latest - there are still state elections, however, and these will certainly have an impact on the Fernpass project.
