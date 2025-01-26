No end in sight: energy prices rise again

The grid tariffs are set by E-Control. Prices are rising here because there are fewer consumers: More and more households that have the means to do so are generating their own energy. The number of gas consumers and consumption are also falling. There is also an investment backlog and the domestic grids need to be significantly expanded. The Chamber of Labour has repeatedly criticized the fact that the costs are being passed on "disproportionately" to households - while large-scale industry is being spared.