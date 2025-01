Stars in Kitzbühel: the ski instructor was fired

In the finish area of the Streif, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic attracted the biggest crowds and the most photo requests. Which both patiently fulfilled. There was no sign of Ibra's "bad boy image" in Kitz. "It's wonderful, I feel like I'm in my home stadium," enthused the soft-spoken Swede, who said of his skiing skills: "I had a ski instructor, but I fired him because he couldn't teach me."