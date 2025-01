Toddler injured by a Rottweiler in Switzerland

The incident took place in Sumiswald in the Swiss canton of Bern. At the end of October 2024, a one-year-old Rottweiler escaped from an apartment in Adlikon near Regensdorf in the canton of Zurich. It attacked and bit two children who were playing. A five-year-old suffered serious injuries to his arms and a seven-year-old girl was injured in one arm and one leg.