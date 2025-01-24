Mother in France starved daughter (13) to death

Girl told 'I'm going to die' before lockdown

School staff had raised the alarm several times with the authorities on suspicion of abuse. In court, a supervisor at the boarding school where Amandine last went told the court that the girl repeatedly stole from the school canteen and never wore short sleeves, even in warm weather, as the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported. According to media reports, a classmate said: "Amandine often cried the day before the weekend because she didn't want to go home."