Uproar among parents
Man tried to lure young children to filming
A mysterious incident in front of the elementary school in Eibiswald, Styria, is causing concern among parents: A man tried to lure children into filming. The police were alerted, but they can calm things down.
Great concern among teachers, parents and pupils in western Styria after an incident on Tuesday: at around 11 a.m., a stranger approached a school assistant outside Eibiswald elementary school and asked her if he could take children to film.
The woman said no and denied the man access to the school, where lessons were in progress. He then made off. The school assistant immediately raised the alarm at the head office, which in turn contacted the police and informed the parents.
"The police will be present in front of and around the school from now on," wrote the principal in a message to parents and guardians. And: "Please talk to your children about how they should behave in such situations!"
Police praise: "Absolutely correct behavior"
The police have confirmed the report, but do not believe it is a criminal case - as filming is currently taking place in the region. "The assistant and school management behaved absolutely correctly," emphasizes spokesperson Heimo Kohlbacher. In this context, he refers to the important "Children's Police" prevention project, which provides pupils with tips on the topic of "I don't know you". Parents are called upon to report incidents immediately if the worst comes to the worst.
