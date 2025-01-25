Man tried to lure young children to filming

Police praise: "Absolutely correct behavior"

The police have confirmed the report, but do not believe it is a criminal case - as filming is currently taking place in the region. "The assistant and school management behaved absolutely correctly," emphasizes spokesperson Heimo Kohlbacher. In this context, he refers to the important "Children's Police" prevention project, which provides pupils with tips on the topic of "I don't know you". Parents are called upon to report incidents immediately if the worst comes to the worst.