Official on horror court:
“The authority cannot make quick decisions”
After the alleged child neglect and animal cruelty on a farm in Eastern Styria, the authorities are also being criticized: Did they act too late? Heinz Schwarzbeck, district governor of Weiz, in an interview.
"Krone": Abuses at the farm became apparent more than a year ago and, according to the police, inspections revealed that the conditions were getting even worse as a result. Did the authorities react too little? Was there a failure?Heinz Schwarzbeck: It has to be said clearly: we can't make any quick decisions, there are precise guidelines for the procedure. Investigations revealed that there was no imminent danger. So help was offered and measures were taken in line with the risk assessment. In the end, however, the cooperation of the people concerned was largely lacking.
The photo of the horse lying half-dead in the blazing sun in the meadow is shocking: How long did they wait before taking it down? Weiz in particular has an outstanding veterinary office and is known for the commitment of its official veterinarians.
The case was so difficult because the animals were housed in various locations, almost hidden, which also meant that they escaped inspections. The horse in question was found on September 3rd and immediately taken away.
We can't make any snap decisions, there are precise guidelines for the procedure. Investigations revealed that there was no imminent danger.
Heinz Schwarzbeck
Bild: Foto Fischer
Now, according to the police, there is documented cruelty to animals, danger to the environment and suspicion of child endangerment. But the couple left for Germany, even taking some of the animals with them. What happens now?
So they are no longer in our jurisdiction. However, we have informed the authorities in Germany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.