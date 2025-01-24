“Franziskus”: Now all that’s missing is a giraffe!

Franz Maurer is delighted with the many visitors and that he is able to fulfill an educational mission here. "Many children really come to life here, especially handicapped people." And: "Many, including adults, have never seen a donkey or chickens up close before." And he teaches empathy - so that something as horrific as the one Maurer had to stop in horror never happens again: children kicking a rabbit around as a soccer in the petting zoo - while the parents looked on relaxed. "But when they left, they all realized that these are living creatures that feel and have to be treated with respect." There is nothing to add to that.