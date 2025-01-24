Rendi-Wagner: “The next pandemic is coming”

However, ECDC Director Rendi-Wagner added that separate "Health Task Forces" as expert groups would also be increasingly active internationally. "We have been in Congo since the outbreak of Mpox (monkeypox; note)." Only recently, the Minister of Health of Rwanda asked for an ECDC team to be sent to assess the situation surrounding an outbreak of the Marburg virus in this country and to confirm the end of the outbreak. In addition, ECDC is helping to strengthen public health in the Western Balkans with the EU accession countries there, in Turkey, Moldova and Ukraine, in order to achieve EU status.