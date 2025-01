Expert explains: Death from cold comes painlessly

Time and again, people die from cold-related causes such as accidents or misconduct in the mountains. Just like a 33-year-old woman from Salzburg who recently tried to climb the Grossglockner with her boyfriend - as reported by "Krone". Prim. Dr. Alexander Egger, Chief Physician at the Austrian Mountain Rescue Association, spoke to Krone+ about when cold becomes dangerous, which fatal combination reduces the chance of survival and how to act correctly in an emergency.