Popular in Salzburg: cult object turns 170 years old

Around 250 of their kind can be found in Salzburg. The advertising pillar is a popular advertising medium, especially for cultural information. The approximately three-meter-high cult object is 170 years old this year. It was invented by a Berliner. When marketing the advertising pillar, newspaper publisher Ernst Litfaß adopted the principle of combining the publication of relevant content with paid advertising. At the time, the innovative column attracted a great deal of attention.