On the eighth floor
Steyr woman rescued from apartment after deflagration
Why was the sofa on fire and what had exploded? Police experts are not yet sure why there was a fire on the eighth floor of an eleven-storey tower block in Steyr, from which a woman had to be rescued. But it is clear where the fire started.
On Thursday morning, neighbors raised the alarm: the high-rise building in the Resthof district of Steyr smelled of fire and the sound of an explosion could be heard. The neighbors called the emergency number 122 and informed the regional fire department warning center that there might still be a person in the apartment on the eighth floor.
Two fire engines raced to the scene and the apartment on fire was soon identified. And: someone was still inside.
Several floors evacuated
The fire department evacuated the eighth floor and the floors above of the eleven-storey building before the breathing apparatus team forced open the apartment door. Although there was no longer an open fire, the entire apartment was heavily sooted. And there was a burnt couch in the living room.
Tenant out of danger
The firefighters also discovered the tenant and rescued her outside, where the Red Cross was waiting. They took the Steyr woman to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, but she was not said to be in a critical condition.
No clear cause
It is still unclear why the couch caught fire. Experts from the police were not yet able to make a clear diagnosis on Thursday. However, it is possible that a forgotten cigarette was the cause.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.