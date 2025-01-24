Slow Food goes around the
Chef of the year likes the edible “Slow Food” village
"Slow Food" means letting go, feeling good - and unites the whole world in culinary terms. New projects were presented in the "Zommsteh'n" restaurant. The first edible "Slow Food" village is being created in Obervellach. Hannes Müller, Austria's Gault & Millau chef of the year, also loves slow food.
More and more people are taking on board the message of a healthier diet - slow food is the best answer to this. The dishes of the past are back on the table today. Everything is recycled. There are many translations for Slow Food. It combines agriculture, tourism and the regional economy. Many new projects were presented at Igor Ogris' restaurant "Zommsteh'n". Even Hannes Müller, who was voted Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau, was there.
The taste of Weißensee
The Weißensee chef from the restaurant "Die Forelle" was recently awarded a Michelin star and a green star for sustainability at Hangar-7 in Salzburg. "The greener star is almost more beautiful," said Müller. "Agriculture creates the basis for us chefs, it shouldn't slip through our fingers but should be preserved for a long time to come," hopes the "Slow Food" pioneer. Müller has also written a book: "So schmeckt der Weißensee".
The first edible "Slow Food" village is currently being created in Obervellach. "It's a community garden with edible plants. It's about making the garden visible. Everyone is passionate about it. The school also has two beds," says Susanne Keuschnig.
Yellow chipping protected worldwide
Carinthia has twelve Slow Food Villages. The most protected foods worldwide bear the Presidio label. There are 685 of them, 13 of which come from Austria, five from Carinthia. After the Kletzen pear, Lesachtal bread, Krainer Steinschaf and Jauntaler Hadn, the fruit tree variety Gelber Spänling is also included. "It dates back to Roman times and only 30 trees were still available. It is similar to the apricot and can be used for jam, schnapps and yoghurt," says Bernhard Huber, who plants new trees in Seeboden, which he constantly rejuvenates. The cooperation with Horst Zwischenberger works really well. "It takes many years before there is a yield." Huber has already grown 100 trees. The Spänling used to be grown on a large scale in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.
"Crazy people change the world"
Slow Food entered into a cooperation with Wirtshauskultur, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. October 16 is Carinthian Food Day. Slow Wine" is also planned in Carinthia: "The grapes have to ripen for a year. Five to six winegrowers can produce it, including Vinum Virununum," says Christian Tammegger. Flischflüsterer from Greifenburg, Andreas Jobst, is also a partner. "There is a spring on our farm and the water is colder. That's why we mainly use char and rainbow trout. "We don't buy in any fish, so we're not afraid of fish diseases," says Jobst.
Slow food travel is also a top priority. The regions of Lesachtal, Gailtal, Weißensee, Mittelkärnten, Klopeiner See - Südkärnten and Lavanttal are involved. There are 125 partner businesses and 59 culinary experiences to look forward to. From hands-on workshops to company tours.
"Only the crazy ones have changed the world, we have many of them. And we are infinitely proud of our products," says "Slow Food" chairman Gottfried Bachler."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
