Chef of the year likes the edible “Slow Food” village

Carinthia has twelve Slow Food Villages. The most protected foods worldwide bear the Presidio label. There are 685 of them, 13 of which come from Austria, five from Carinthia. After the Kletzen pear, Lesachtal bread, Krainer Steinschaf and Jauntaler Hadn, the fruit tree variety Gelber Spänling is also included. "It dates back to Roman times and only 30 trees were still available. It is similar to the apricot and can be used for jam, schnapps and yoghurt," says Bernhard Huber, who plants new trees in Seeboden, which he constantly rejuvenates. The cooperation with Horst Zwischenberger works really well. "It takes many years before there is a yield." Huber has already grown 100 trees. The Spänling used to be grown on a large scale in Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.