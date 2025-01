Haaser passes stress test and competes

All-rounder Raphael Haaser, who severely overstretched a cruciate ligament in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere, is back. A training session on Thursday was the deciding factor. "It was a question of how the knee would react to the strain. I have no problems and am looking positively towards tomorrow. The confidence is definitely there." With Kitzbühel, Schladming and Garmisch, there are still a few races to go before the World Championships, where the Tyrolean could become a frequent starter.