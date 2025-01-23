Gala on March 2
Oscar nominations for Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña
After two postponements due to the disaster, the nominations for the 97th Oscars were announced on Thursday. With a total of 13 nominations, the film "Emilia Pérez" leads the field. But Demi Moore can now also hope for a golden boy after her Golden Globes victory.
The 62-year-old Moore has been nominated for "Best Actress in a Leading Role" - as have "Emilia Pérez" star Karla Sofía Gascón, Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Mickey Madison ("Anora") and Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here").
Oscar chances for Ariana Grande too
Zoe Saldaña, on the other hand, can look forward to a nomination for "Best Supporting Actress" for "Emilia Pérez".
In addition to the 46-year-old, Monica Barbaro ("A Complete Unknown"), Ariana Grande ("Wicked"), Felicity Jones ("The Brutalist") and Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave") are also nominated in this category.
Another Oscar for Adrien Brody?
It will also be exciting on March 2 when it comes to the question of who will be awarded "Best Actor in a Leading Role". Will Adrien Brody pick up his second Oscar for his role in "The Brutalist"?
Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice") still want to have a say in the matter.
Kieran Culkin ("A Real Pain") and Edward Norton ("A Complete Unknown") can also hope to win an Oscar for "Best Supporting Actor", as can Yura Borisov ("Anora"), Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist") and Jeremy Strong ("The Apprentice").
Will "Emilia Pérez" be the favorite?
"Anora", "The Brutalist", "A Complete Unknown", "Conclave", "Dune: Part Two", "I'm Still Here", "Nickel Boys", "The Substance", "Wicked" and "Emilia Pérez" are vying for the Oscar for "Best Film" this year.
Sean Baker for "Anora", Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist", James Mangold for "A Complete Unknown", Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Pérez" and Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance" are nominated in the "Best Director" category.
With 13 nominations, the genre-busting musical "Emilia Pérez" by French director Audiard is the favorite going into the 97th Academy Awards on March 2. It is followed by the fictional biopic "The Brutalist" and the Disney musical "Wicked", each with 10 chances of winning. The Vatican thriller "Conclave" by Edward Berger received eight nominations.
No Austrian film in the running
The Austrian-Swiss director is once again well placed in the Oscar race, as his anti-war film "Nothing New in the West" won four awards at the 2023 ceremony, including Best International Film.
In the running for the foreign Oscar is "The Seed of the Sacred Fig Tree" by German-based director Mohammad Rasoulof. The Iranian-born director is up against the omnipresent "Emilia Pérez" as well as the Danish production "The Girl with the Needle", "I'm Still Here" from Brazil and the Latvian animated film "Flow". The Austrian entry "Des Teufels Bad" by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala had already failed to make it into the pre-selection.
