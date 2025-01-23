Oscar nominations for Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña

In the running for the foreign Oscar is "The Seed of the Sacred Fig Tree" by German-based director Mohammad Rasoulof. The Iranian-born director is up against the omnipresent "Emilia Pérez" as well as the Danish production "The Girl with the Needle", "I'm Still Here" from Brazil and the Latvian animated film "Flow". The Austrian entry "Des Teufels Bad" by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala had already failed to make it into the pre-selection.