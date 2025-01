KAC sniper about to extend his contract

Things are tight at the top of the Ice Hockey ICE League! If you go by the points average (which makes sense because of the different number of games!), then KAC and Salzburg are at the top with an average of exactly 2 points per game - closely followed by Fehervar (1.98) and Bolzano (1.95). This means that the remaining nine rounds will see a fierce four-way battle for first place. Salzburg (with supplements!) have eleven games left, KAC and Bolzano nine and the Hungarians only seven.