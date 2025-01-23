How the police could shut down cars in future

Veuhoff has already applied for a patent for his invention and is now looking for investors. The full text will not be published until mid-2026, but he wants to make the details available to seriously interested parties in advance. He can also imagine selling the patent, he says. At the same time, he wants to campaign for the ignition cut-off at a political level. According to the inventor, a mandatory introduction could save lives and help prevent damage running into millions. He considers the costs to be manageable: the device itself would cost a small three-figure sum at most. Added to this would be the cost of checking the functionality of the device as part of the main inspection (equivalent to the sticker in Austria). This is necessary to prevent tampering.