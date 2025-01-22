Millionaires demand: “Tax the super-rich!”

Extreme wealth is a threat to democracy because it often goes hand in hand with political influence, warn around 370 signatories in an open letter to heads of state and government, including Austrian social activist and millionaire heiress Marlene Engelhorn. "Our experience teaches us that the super-rich have more say than anyone else. That is the inconvenient truth," it says. The solution is simple and quick: "You have to tax us, the super-rich."