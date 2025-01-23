The desire to travel has already awakened in this country

As we all know, people are used to endless expanses in the wide open spaces. It is therefore not surprising that Lower Austrians are increasingly drawn to faraway places on vacation. Sabine Riedl, head of the travel agency at the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce, knows that many people in this country do not want to miss out on a vacation despite rising prices. As medium-haul flights are comparatively expensive, destinations such as Vietnam, Bali and Thailand are currently booming. "The trend towards long-term travel, which has been noticeable since coronavirus, is continuing. Long-haul travel and scheduled flights will not become cheaper if you wait, but only more expensive," explains the expert.