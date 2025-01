Bankruptcies: Chamber of Labor helped over 1300 Carinthians

Even apart from this emergency aid, which is then offset against payments from the fund, there was a lot for the Chamber of Labor to do. "The figures have skyrocketed. Compared to 2023, there was an increase of around 80 percent, and compared to 2019, there was still an increase of 45 percent. Unfortunately, the trend for this year looks similar," explains Herbert Diamant, Head of the AK Insolvency Department. "On average, each employee received around 8,000 euros - that's two months' salary and a special payment."