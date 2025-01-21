“Stove premium” nationwide and as minimum security?

In Upper Austria, for example, 80 euros are paid out per month. According to the Vienna Chamber of Labor, however, this is at the expense of the expansion of institutional childcare, with the federal state regularly bringing up the rear in terms of childcare rates. Salzburg, Vorarlberg and Styria want to implement similar models: In the Styrian municipality of Lannach, parents who look after their child at home instead of in a crèche are already compensated financially. This offer has now been in place for eight years in the municipality of 3,700 inhabitants.