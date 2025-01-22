Lack of demand is now causing prices to tumble

A home in the countryside is no longer affordable for many Burgenlanders. In order to create affordable living space, non-profit housing associations such as "Neue Eisenstädter" (NEBAU) are building terraced houses and semi-detached houses that can be purchased by renting - for example in Zagersdorf, Purbach and St. Margarethen. However, the total rent of the properties is so high that the population feels cheated. After all, housing finance experts preach that rent should make up no more than 40 percent of household income! For a young family with two small children and only one parent working full-time, this is practically impossible with a median household income of 2500 euros net per month. So it's no wonder that there is growing resentment in the communities and talk of "outrageously expensive speculative buildings" that would only contribute to "unnecessary housing vacancies".