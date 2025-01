Schwärzler was ahead three times and still lost

Leads squandered

In the qualifying final against Juan Bautista Torres (Arg/ ATP no. 281), Joel was twice ahead with a break in the first set, but the 22-year-old managed to break back both times and pulled away to 5:3 with another break. Schwärzler managed to shorten the gap, but lost the first set 4:6. The Vorarlberg native also took his opponent's serve in the second set to make it 2:1 - but after that he was unable to take a single game and left the clay court after 93 minutes as a 4:6, 2:6 loser.