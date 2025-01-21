Price slumps for real estate in ski resorts

Prices for vacation homes and chalets continue to rise

However, when looking at prices for vacation homes and chalets in the ski resorts alone, it is noticeable that costs are falling - or continuing to rise - to a much lesser extent. Here too, Kitzbühel continues to lead the rankings at EUR 18,617 per square meter (up three percent). However, regions such as Bad Gastein (up 43 percent, 5182 euros/square meter), Silvretta Montafon (up 22 percent, 5210 euros) and Nassfeld (up 18 percent, 2808 euros) also recorded strong increases. The Kaprun/Zell am See region (up eleven percent, 6447 euros), Schladming (up ten percent, 6560 euros), Alpbachtal (up nine percent, 6123 euros) and Hinterstoder (up five percent, 2771 euros) followed behind.