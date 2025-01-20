Concrete has enormous potential as a CO2 reservoir

Atmosphere as a "mine" with CO2 as the raw material of the future

For the study, the researchers compared the mass of materials used worldwide, such as concrete, asphalt and plastics, with the amount of carbon that needs to be removed from the atmosphere. However, the calculations are based on the assumption that sufficient renewable energy will be available after 2050 to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, as the process proposed by the researchers is very energy-intensive.