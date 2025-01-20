But not a climate killer
Concrete has enormous potential as a CO2 reservoir
Swiss researchers have high hopes for concrete. This is because it could permanently store the excess CO2 that is currently in the atmosphere within 100 years.
In order to reduce the CO2 concentration to the target level of 1988, an estimated 400 billion tons of carbon must be removed from the atmosphere, as the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) explained in a press release on Monday. According to the results published in the journal "Resources, Conservation and Recycling", the 400 billion tons of excess carbon could be stored in building materials such as concrete by the middle of the next century.
Atmosphere as a "mine" with CO2 as the raw material of the future
For the study, the researchers compared the mass of materials used worldwide, such as concrete, asphalt and plastics, with the amount of carbon that needs to be removed from the atmosphere. However, the calculations are based on the assumption that sufficient renewable energy will be available after 2050 to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, as the process proposed by the researchers is very energy-intensive.
"Mining the Atmosphere"
The study is part of the "Mining the Atmosphere" research initiative. According to Empa, its aim is to create a completely new global economic model and a corresponding industrial sector that uses CO2 as the raw material of the future. CO2 is first converted into chemical raw materials such as methane or methanol. These are then further processed to replace conventional building materials and products that are currently made from crude oil or natural gas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.