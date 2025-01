“Nobody believed in us in Rome either!”

Coach Gernot Fraydl kicked off Sturm's "Italian history" with two draws and promotion in the 1983 UEFA Cup against Hellas Verona. After two Champions League defeats against Inter Milan in 1998, Ivica Osim was knocked out of the 1999 UEFA Cup against Parma after the legendary Schicklgruber blunder in injury time. After two Europa League draws against Lazio in 2022, Christian Ilzer managed a draw in two duels against Atalanta Bergamo the following year.