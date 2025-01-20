Meeting of the nimble fingers was a complete success

Meeting every two months

"Yesterday's meeting was a complete success. Eleven boys signed up and competed against each other in a friendly competition. They got to know each other and had a lot of fun," says organizer Peruzzi happily. "We now want to organize meetings like this every two months. Anyone who can achieve a best time of under 30 seconds is welcome. We would also be delighted to welcome girls!" Incidentally, the best time on Friday was set by Felizian Baumgartner (14) from Linz: He only needed exactly ten seconds for his "solve".