Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tragedy at the border

Two dead, eight injured in accident involving a tank

Nachrichten
19.01.2025 10:54

A tragic accident occurred on Saturday in the Czech Republic not far from the Austrian border. An old tank overturned during a private demonstration of historical military vehicles. For two men, all help came too late, eight others were injured. Upper Austrian emergency services were also on the scene.

0 Kommentare

Two people died and eight others were injured in a tragic accident just a stone's throw from the Wullowitz border crossing on Saturday. Near the village of Horní Dvořiště, a World War II half-track tank skidded while crossing a bridge at a private event and crashed into the stream below. It was probably an Sd.Kfz. 251 armored personnel carrier that had been restored in 1966 and was used by the Wehrmacht.

"Despite all the efforts of those involved, two men could not be rescued and died at the scene of the accident. Another eight men escaped with hypothermia and bruises and were transported to the Český Krumlov hospital," Petra Kafková, spokeswoman for the South Bohemian rescue services, told the "blesk.cz" portal.

Upper Austrian emergency services also on site
Five fire departments, four rescue vehicles, a three-person crisis assistance team and an Upper Austrian emergency helicopter were deployed to the scene.

Not the first tragic accident
Just a few kilometers further north, not far from the town of Kaplice, a terrible bus accident occurred in 2003. A coach full of Czech tourists plunged down a slope there in 2003, killing 19 people and injuring a further 34.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf