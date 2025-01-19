Two dead, eight injured in accident involving a tank

Two people died and eight others were injured in a tragic accident just a stone's throw from the Wullowitz border crossing on Saturday. Near the village of Horní Dvořiště, a World War II half-track tank skidded while crossing a bridge at a private event and crashed into the stream below. It was probably an Sd.Kfz. 251 armored personnel carrier that had been restored in 1966 and was used by the Wehrmacht.