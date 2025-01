Caps concede another defeat against Vorarlberg

End of the season for Bischofberger

Johannes Bischofberger will no longer play for the KAC this season. The forward, who has been out of action since the end of November due to health problems, returned to training at the beginning of the year. According to the club, however, it has now been decided together with the medical team that he will not play any more matches in the coming months. Bischofberger has suffered several concussions in recent years.