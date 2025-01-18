First premiere: the curtain finally rises!

Emanuel Schikaneder, librettist of the "Magic Flute", received permission to build the theater from Emperor Franz II in 1800

After just 13 months, the Empire-style building was opened on June 13, 1801 - only part of the exterior has been preserved, as well as the former main portal, the "Papageno Gate", which shows Schikaneder as Papageno.

Beethoven's 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th symphonies were premiered here. Symphony, his opera "Fidelio" (1805), Nestroy's farce "Der Zerrissene" (1844), Johann Strauss' "Fledermaus" (1874) and "Zigeunerbaron" (1885), Carl Millöcker's "Bettelstudent" (1882), Franz Lehár's "Lustige Witwe" (1905) and numerous musicals in the 1990s ("Elisabeth", "Mozart".

It has been an opera house again since 2006.