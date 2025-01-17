Neymar talks about ego war with Mbappe and Messi

"Then the arguments started"

"You have to know that you're not playing alone, that there's someone else by your side. 'I'm the man', all well and good, but who's going to give you the ball?" Neymar and Mbappe, who initially had a good relationship, faced problems after Messi's arrival at PSG, which manifested itself in behavioral changes and disagreements. "We had some good years together. But then, when Messi arrived, I think he got a bit jealous. I don't think he wanted to share me with anyone. Then the arguments started, the change in behavior," he added.