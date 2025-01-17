"That's when the argument started"
Neymar talks about ego war with Mbappe and Messi
Now superstar Neymar is spilling the beans! The Brazilian revealed what it was really like at Paris Saint-Germain - and what his relationship with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi was like.
In an interview with Romario on the program "De Cara com o Cara", Neymar admitted to conflicts with Mbappe and mentioned that the Frenchman is still jealous of his friendship with Messi to this day.
Neymar: "It's good to have egos, but you have to know that you don't play alone. There always has to be someone else next to you. There were big egos almost everywhere, that can't work."
Neymar also said that PSG failed because of the players' egos, even with a star-studded line-up that included Lionel Messi as well as Mbappe. According to the player, the lack of team spirit and individualism hurt the team and made it impossible to win things like the European Champions League. "If nobody runs and nobody helps, you can't win anything," he said.
"Then the arguments started"
"You have to know that you're not playing alone, that there's someone else by your side. 'I'm the man', all well and good, but who's going to give you the ball?" Neymar and Mbappe, who initially had a good relationship, faced problems after Messi's arrival at PSG, which manifested itself in behavioral changes and disagreements. "We had some good years together. But then, when Messi arrived, I think he got a bit jealous. I don't think he wanted to share me with anyone. Then the arguments started, the change in behavior," he added.
Neymar said that despite the challenges, he had his best sporting time at PSG, but his recurring injuries prevented him from competing for and winning the Ballon d'Or. He emphasized that these injuries were crucial to his difficulties in playing regularly and achieving his major career goals.
Neymar sorted out
After leaving PSG in 2023, Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but he also struggled with physical problems and only played seven games in the 16 months of his contract. Although he claims to be happy in Saudi soccer, Neymar admitted that his future is uncertain and his career could change in the coming months.
It is now clear that Neymar will no longer play for Al-Hilal this season. The Brazilian was dropped by coach Jorge Jesus due to poor performances.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.