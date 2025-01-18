“Comedy is our strength, it will stay that way”

You will have more of a say in the Kellertheater program in the future. Do you already have any ideas?

They say 'Never change a winning team'. Comedy is our strength, and that will of course remain so. However, my recently deceased grandfather and founder of the theater once created a 'Tuesday series'. In his honor, I would like to take it out of the drawer again and stage a second play each season. Perhaps Hamlet at the Kellertheater in Linz - who could say no to that!