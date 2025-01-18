Maximilian Ortner
“Comedy is our strength, it will stay that way”
The young actor Maximilian Ortner (34) is making his way in the film industry - and is the new darling of the audience at the Kellertheater in Linz. He also wants to create a new series here in honor of his grandfather. Maybe something with Hamlet.
The year 2024 was a tough one for the Kellertheater in Linz. The institution on Hauptplatz celebrated its 70th birthday in the fall with the comedy "Nothing but Chaos". For generations, audiences have been treated to great moments of humor here.
In November, founder Helmut Ortner passed away at the age of 97. "The loss hit me hard," says grandson Maximilian Ortner. The young actor earned his first spurs in the Ronacher musical "Bodyguard", in which he played the most important supporting role.
Where are the centers of his life?
He is now also on stage at the Kellertheater and is growing into the company. Senior boss Wolfgang Ortner is gradually handing over the management of the traditional theater to his sons Max and Nikolaus.
"Krone": How much did the role in 'Bodyguard' set the course for your career?
Max Ortner: I became known to a wide audience and was subsequently able to position myself in German-language film and television. I played in a movie that screened at the Berlinale and in series for Amazon Prime and ORF.
In Linz, you are currently playing in the comedy "Nothing but Chaos" at the Kellertheater - and are even considered a new audience favorite.
A great compliment, but also a great responsibility. On the one hand, many people come just to see me. That brings me 'advance praise', but I'm also under greater scrutiny and therefore have to really deliver. But I think I'm succeeding. The feedback is great. I feel very welcome!
You will have more of a say in the Kellertheater program in the future. Do you already have any ideas?
They say 'Never change a winning team'. Comedy is our strength, and that will of course remain so. However, my recently deceased grandfather and founder of the theater once created a 'Tuesday series'. In his honor, I would like to take it out of the drawer again and stage a second play each season. Perhaps Hamlet at the Kellertheater in Linz - who could say no to that!
You also do a lot of sport, what exactly?
I'm completely addicted to jiu-jitsu!
