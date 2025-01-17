These hotels were rated best by guests

The best-placed Carinthian hotel is the Karnerhof on Lake Faak. "With its idyllic location and an all-round offer for relaxation and enjoyment, the hotel inspires. The rooms with lake view and balcony are a retreat to relax. The friendly service ensures that your stay is always a positive experience," writes HolidayCheck. Hostess Ursula Karner is delighted with the award. "We are open from mid-March to the beginning of January and have 90 employees. The spa facilities were recently expanded. One opening is on March 20, when the small volcano in our spa paradise opens. We are delighted that the guests like it."