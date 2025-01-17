Karnerhof Number 1
These hotels were rated best by guests
For 20 years, HolidayCheck has been honoring hotels that are rated exceptionally well by guests worldwide. Based on 837,700 verified reviews, 685 hotels from 35 countries were honored this year. Many Carinthian establishments are among them. Number 1 is the Karnerhof.
HolidayCheck is considered the market leader among German-language hotel and travel review portals. In 2025, the renowned hotel award celebrates its 20th anniversary and thus reaches a significant milestone: for two decades, HolidayCheck has honored hotels that are rated exceptionally well by guests worldwide. Based on over 837,700 verified reviews, 685 hotels from 35 countries received the coveted award this year. With 81 awards, there are also quite a few winning hotels in Austria.
The best-placed Carinthian hotel is the Karnerhof on Lake Faak. "With its idyllic location and an all-round offer for relaxation and enjoyment, the hotel inspires. The rooms with lake view and balcony are a retreat to relax. The friendly service ensures that your stay is always a positive experience," writes HolidayCheck. Hostess Ursula Karner is delighted with the award. "We are open from mid-March to the beginning of January and have 90 employees. The spa facilities were recently expanded. One opening is on March 20, when the small volcano in our spa paradise opens. We are delighted that the guests like it."
Great all-inclusive package in Tröpolach
According to guests, the Hotel Samerhof in Tröpolach is also an excellent establishment. "We are a 4-star+ hotel and run an all-inclusive operation with many segments," says boss Christian Wassertheurer. "In addition to food and drink, there is also entertainment and childcare for many age groups. We have a children's park and offer winter archery for parents and children. We explore Nassfeld with a ski guide. There is a fire and magic show, with up to 40 employees taking part. Many of them have been with us for ten years," says Wassertheurer.
The Seehotel Hoffmann on Lake Ossiach, the Hotel Seerose in Bodensdorf, the Brennseehof in Feld/See and the Feuerberg in Bodensdorf also received an award.
