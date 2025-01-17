End of climate bonus hits Burgenland

"A slap in the face"

Unsurprisingly, the abolition of the bonus has caused outrage. "On the one hand, contrary to all announcements, the CO tax is apparently not being abolished in its entirety, but on the other hand the climate bonus introduced as compensation is being abolished. This is an indirect tax increase that could cost Burgenland employees and families over 1,000 euros a year - a slap in the face for all those affected," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.