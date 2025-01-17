New savings package
End of climate bonus hits Burgenland
The abolition is particularly painful for the easternmost federal state. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil speaks of an "indirect tax increase".
The black-blue austerity package that has now been presented also means the end of the climate bonus. Burgenland and Carinthia are most affected by this, as these federal states received the highest per capita amounts. In Burgenland it was 253 euros.
3.9 percent for Burgenland
In relation to the total amount, however, Burgenland only received "crumbs". Of the almost 2 billion euros that the climate bonus cost in total, only 76 million euros - or 3.9 percent - went to the easternmost federal state. Lower Austria received the most with 20 percent and almost 400 million euros.
"A slap in the face"
Unsurprisingly, the abolition of the bonus has caused outrage. "On the one hand, contrary to all announcements, the CO tax is apparently not being abolished in its entirety, but on the other hand the climate bonus introduced as compensation is being abolished. This is an indirect tax increase that could cost Burgenland employees and families over 1,000 euros a year - a slap in the face for all those affected," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
