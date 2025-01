Crash in Feldkirch leaves three injured

Early in the morning at around 5.45 a.m., a woman was waiting in her car at the junction of the L190 and Kaiserstraße to enter the road. The driver of a country bus, who wanted to turn into Kaiserstraße at the same time, waved the woman forward. She complied with the request, turned in and apparently overlooked a minibus that was approaching from Feldkirch in the direction of Rankweil.