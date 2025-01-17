Deal on “release of hostages” is in place

G7 states speak of "significant development"

The heads of state and government of the G7 group have described the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages as a "significant development" and called on Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas to "fully implement" it. "This is a significant development," the G7 declared on Thursday. They called on "all parties to engage constructively" in the next phases of talks "to ensure the full implementation" of the agreement and "a lasting end to hostilities".