Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Netanyahu announces:

Deal on “release of hostages” is in place

Nachrichten
17.01.2025 06:22

The ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas should now be in place. "The Prime Minister has been informed by the negotiating team that an agreement has been reached on the release of the hostages," explained the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

0 Kommentare

The government will meet later on Friday to approve the agreement, it added. The families of the hostages have been informed, Netanyahu's office continued. Preparations were being made to receive the released hostages on their return.

Dispute over prisoners
After months of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel, the mediating states Qatar and the USA had already announced on Wednesday evening that both parties had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. Shortly afterwards, however, Netanyahu declared that "several clauses of the framework" were still open and needed to be clarified. There was talk of a "Hamas withdrawal". The radical Islamic organization denied this.

According to the Jerusalem Post, for a long time there was disagreement over who should decide which Palestinian prisoners should be released. Israel attaches great importance to ensuring that virtually no prisoners involved in Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 are released. Apparently there was also tension in Netanyahu's cabinet. According to reports, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the far-right Religious Zionism party demanded a promise from Netanyahu to resume the fight against Hamas after the first phase of the hostage agreement.

Cheering Palestinians in the town of Khan Younis (Bild: APA/AP)
Cheering Palestinians in the town of Khan Younis
(Bild: APA/AP)
Emotional scenes also at a rally for the Hamas hostages in Tel Aviv (Bild: APA/AFP/Jack GUEZ)
Emotional scenes also at a rally for the Hamas hostages in Tel Aviv
(Bild: APA/AFP/Jack GUEZ)

G7 states speak of "significant development"
The heads of state and government of the G7 group have described the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages as a "significant development" and called on Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas to "fully implement" it. "This is a significant development," the G7 declared on Thursday. They called on "all parties to engage constructively" in the next phases of talks "to ensure the full implementation" of the agreement and "a lasting end to hostilities".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf