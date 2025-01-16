Yashin: Change of power in the Kremlin necessary for peace

Uniting opponents of war in Europe

At the moment, he is mainly concerned with uniting Russian opponents of the war in emigration. He is organizing meetings with compatriots in European cities and trying to help with discrimination, said Yashin. He used to be a Moscow district councillor, worked closely with the politician Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered in 2015, and was friends with Alexei Navalny, who died in custody in 2024.