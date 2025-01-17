Record for fire department
180 operations: From taxidermy to car accidents
Pfarrwerfen's fire department was deployed 180 times last year. A record that is second to none. The year 2025 begins in a similar vein.
Last year, the Pfarrwerfen volunteer fire department had to be called out no fewer than 180 times. A record for the small Pongau community (2500 inhabitants). The volunteers broke the magic number of 100 deployments on August 4. In comparison: in the record year of 2017, they were only called out a total of 88 times.
For the Pongau fire department, the busy Tauernautobahn is practically a perennial favorite. The 100th deployment was also a traffic accident involving five vehicles on the A10, a frequent deployment site, especially in summer. The tunnel construction site exacerbates the risk enormously.
Wasp nests and stuffed deer
"Looking back, it was a tough summer," says firefighter Stefan Hafner. "Storms, traffic accidents and then all of a sudden there was a hazardous goods incident involving chlorine gas." Even if the incident ended without too much trouble, the Floriani were still called out.
The removal of wasp nests also reached a new all-time high in the past year. The Pfarrwerfen team had to respond 93 times.
There were also some curious operations last year. In August, a passer-by spotted what she thought was a dead deer in the Fritzbach stream. The fire department went out and quickly discovered that it was merely stuffed. During a car accident involving a couple on vacation in June, the fire department even took care of the injured couple's small dog.
Compared to other fire stations of a similar size, the number of call-outs is almost unbelievable. The Pongau municipality of Mühlbach, also in local class 2 out of 5, only had 29 call-outs. The district capital of St. Johann im Pongau, on the other hand, had 425 call-outs.
In any case, an eventful year came to an end for the people of Pfarrwerfen. And the new one has already begun in a similar way. In the first two weeks, the volunteers had to go out eight times.
